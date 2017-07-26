Police say they are looking for a pair of robbers who stole cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets from two grocery stores in Brooklyn. (Published 2 hours ago)

Police are looking for several people in connection with at least two robberies in Brooklyn in which thousands of dollars in cash, cigarettes and multiple lottery tickets, some of which were winners, were stolen, officials say.

The robberies happened in May at two grocery stores in Bensonhurst, according to the NYPD.

On May 1, two men held up Camps Deli & Grocery and simulated they had a gun, police said. The duo pushed a worker to the ground and took $100 from his pocket, according to police. The victim was not injured and the pair fled in a dark colored car.

A few weeks later on May 25, the same two men held up Bensonhurst Grocery and forced a worker behind the counter to the ground after simulating they had a gun, police said. The duo took $5,000, multiple scratch-off lottery tickets and several packs of cigarettes before running away, authorities said.

Police said Wednesday that an unidentified man and woman were seen on surveillance video redeeming three of the stolen lottery tickets. The man won $50 in two tickets and the woman collected $50 in one ticket, police said.

Police say these two men got away with thousands in cash and several lottery tickets in two different robberies in Brooklyn in May.

Photo credit: NYPD

Police described the two male suspects as being in their 30s.

Anyone with information is urged to call police with tips.

