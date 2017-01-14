Police are searching for six men wanted in connection with a pair of commercial robberies that occurred within half an hour of one another in Queens.

The six suspects entered a commercial store at 40-04 Warren St. in Flushing at around 6:35 p.m. on Jan. 7, police said. The group tried to distract a 28-year-old employee by asking him questions.

When he pulled out a cellphone from a display case in the store, one of the suspects sprayed the victim with an unknown substance, then snatched the cellphone as all six ran from the scene. The employee was taken to Elmhurst General Hospital where he was treated and released.

About half an hour later, authorties said the suspects walked inside a second store at 90-22 Roosevelt Ave. in Jackson Heights at around 6:50 p.m. As they were stealing roughly $3,000 worth of electronics from a display case, a 53-year-old employee confronted them and was promptly sprayed with an unknown substance by one of the thieves.

Police said the robbers then fled the scene, heading westbound on Roosevelt Avenue. The employee was not hospitalized as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.