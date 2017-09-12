Police say the three suspects seen in this video are wanted for a violent robbery in the Bronx. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017)

A trio of armed thieves got away with hundreds of dollars in cash from a Bronx apartment last month during a violent, pistol-whipping robbery, police say.

Officials say back on Aug. 18, a woman knocked on the front door of the West Farms apartment claiming to know somebody inside. When the victim opened the door, two men and the woman pushed their way inside.

The trio took out guns and demanded the 55-year-old woman to hand over money, police said. That’s when cops say a second victim inside the apartment came to her rescue, but ultimately was pistol-whipped by the gun-wielding suspects.

Police say these three suspects forced their way into a Bronx apartment and stole cash.

Photo credit: NYPD

The woman was then forced to one of the bedrooms where the suspects made her give up $900, authorities said. Once the three suspects had what they came for, they ran out of the building in an unknown direction.

Investigators Tuesday morning released surveillance footage of the suspects. One of the men was seen wearing a yellow rain coat, while the other was wearing a black hoodie. The woman suspect was seen carrying an umbrella.

Witnesses are urged to call police with tips that could lead to an arrest.

