A 9-year-old boy was forcefully robbed of his money outside a Target department store in Brooklyn, police said.

The victim was shopping at the Target store inside the Atlantic Mall in Boerum Hill at around 5:30 p.m. last Tuesday when he was approached by the suspects, who engaged the boy in conversation and convinced him to go to another location.

Surveillance video shows the boy browsing through an aisle of the store with a lightsaber before the suspects approached him and engaged in conversation regarding a product.

Authorities said one of the suspects placed his hand over the boy's mouth while the other grabbed $282 from the victim's pants pocket. There were no injuries as a result of this incident.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.