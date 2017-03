Police are looking for a man in connection with stolen property from coats hanging on a rack in a Brooklyn synagogue.

A man walked into a Brooklyn synagogue last week and started stealing valuables from people's coats hanging on a rack, police said.

The suspect was riding a bike on Friday afternoon when he stopped at Congregation Verezky Synagogue in Midwood.

Surveillance video shows the man rummaging through the coats.

Police say he stole three cellphones, an iPod, and five “religious articles" from the synagogue before taking off on the bike.