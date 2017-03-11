Police say they've arrested a man who allegedly robbed a 35-year-old man of $500 at gunpoint with the help of an accomplice on Long Island.

Alberto Alvarez and another suspect approached the victim in front of his Broadway home after he has just arrived from work just before 8 p.m. Feb. 21, Nassau County Police said. The 25-year-old and his accomplice brandished a handgun, placed it against the victim's head and demanded his money.

Authorities said the victim handed the men $500 in cash before the suspects fled the scene.

Alvarez was arrested at his Westbury home Friday around 11:40 p.m. after detectives identified him through an investigation, police said. He faces charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree criminal use fo a firearm and fourth-degree grand larceny.

He's due back in court Saturday.