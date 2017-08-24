Local Magazine Ranks the Top 20 Places to Live in New Jersey - NBC New York
Local Magazine Ranks the Top 20 Places to Live in New Jersey

By Chelsea Crane

    Budget Travel has unveiled its 2017 list of the 10 coolest small towns in America, and a sandy spot in New Jersey tops the charts. (Photos via AP/Getty)

    (Published Tuesday, June 6, 2017)

    Do you live in one of New Jersey's top towns?

    New Jersey Monthly has released a preview for its 2017 ranking of the top towns in New Jersey.

    The maginze releases a ranking of the best towns to live in in New Jersey every two years. They rank all 513 towns in the Garden State. The magazine looks at taxes, schools and crime to determine the rankings, according to their website.

    While the top 20 towns are out now, the complete 2017 ranking will be released on Aug. 28 at njmonthly.com/top-towns and will hit newsstands on Aug. 29. 

    Here's a look at the top 20: 

    1. Ho-Ho-Kus (Bergen)

    2. Chatham Township (Morris)

    3. Glen Rock (Bergen)

    4. Rumson (Monmouth)

    5. Bernards (Somerset)

    6. Berkeley Heights (Union)

    7. Montvale (Bergen)

    8. New Providence (Union)

    9. Denville (Morris)

    10. Chatham Borough (Morris)

    11. Oradell (Bergen)

    12. Mountainside (Union)

    13. Millburn (Essex)

    14. Cranbury (Middlesex)

    15. Chester Township (Morris)

    16. River Edge (Bergen)

    17. Long Hill (Morris)

    18. Cresskill (Bergen)

    19. Mountain Lakes (Morris)

    20. Livingston (Essex)

