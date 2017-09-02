There’s a Bug-Eating Festival in Brooklyn This Weekend

People who love to eat bugs are congregating in Brooklyn to partake in a list of edible insects. (Published 2 hours ago)

Brooklyn Festival Is All About Eating Bugs

Bug-lovers, that is people with a taste for bugs, are descending on Brooklyn this weekend for a bug-eating festival featuring edible insects from around the world.

The bugs at the Brooklyn Bugs Festival are being made into gourmet delicacies.

The festival ends on Sunday with a brunch at Bushwick’s Guadalupe Inn.

The chef behind the festival claims there are benefits to eating insects. Besides being a good source of protein, he says swapping out red meat for bugs would reduce humans’ carbon imprint more than giving up cars.