There’s a Bug-Eating Festival in Brooklyn This Weekend

    People who love to eat bugs are congregating in Brooklyn to partake in a list of edible insects. (Published 2 hours ago)

    Bug-lovers, that is people with a taste for bugs, are descending on Brooklyn this weekend for a bug-eating festival featuring edible insects from around the world.

    The bugs at the Brooklyn Bugs Festival are being made into gourmet delicacies.

    At a festival in Brooklyn, the main course crawls on six legs. 

    The festival ends on Sunday with a brunch at Bushwick’s Guadalupe Inn.


    The chef behind the festival claims there are benefits to eating insects. Besides being a good source of protein, he says swapping out red meat for bugs would reduce humans’ carbon imprint more than giving up cars.


