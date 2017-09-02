There’s a Bug-Eating Festival in Brooklyn This Weekend

Bug-lovers, that is people with a taste for bugs, are descending on Brooklyn this weekend for a bug-eating festival featuring edible insects from around the world.
The bugs at the Brooklyn Bugs Festival are being made into gourmet delicacies.
The festival ends on Sunday with a brunch at Bushwick’s Guadalupe Inn.
The chef behind the festival claims there are benefits to eating insects. Besides being a good source of protein, he says swapping out red meat for bugs would reduce humans’ carbon imprint more than giving up cars.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 3 minutes ago