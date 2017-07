New York City is the least affordable big city in the entire country. But you probably already knew that. Financial website WalletHub compared 62 of America's biggest cities to determine the most and least expensive to live in. The study measured housing costs, median annual property taxes, cost of living, median annual household income and home ownership rate. Here's a look at the top 5 most and least expensive cities, according to WalletHub:

Some outer-borough neighborhoods have crept onto the list of New York City's most unaffordable places to buy property.