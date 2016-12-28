If you had a baby in New York City last year, expect your kids to have lots of friends named Ethan and Olivia in kindergarten.

Those were the top baby names for boys and girls in the city last year, according to a list released Wednesday.

There were 773 Ethans (about 1.2 percent of all boys) and 595 Olivias (about 1 percent of all girls) in the city last year, the Health Dept. said.

Ethan was also the top boy's name of 2014, while Olivia jumped two spots from number three.

The full top-10 list:

GIRLS BOYS Olivia Ethan Sophia Liam Emma Noah Mia Jacob Isabella Jayden Leah Matthew Emily David Ava Daniel Chloe Dylan Madison Aiden

In addition to the overall list, the city also broke down the top names by four different ethnic categories: