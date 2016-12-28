The Most Popular Baby Names in New York City | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

The Most Popular Baby Names in New York City

The top boy's name was the same as 2014, but a new girl's name topped the list

    If you had a baby in New York City last year, expect your kids to have lots of friends named Ethan and Olivia in kindergarten.

    Those were the top baby names for boys and girls in the city last year, according to a list released Wednesday.

    There were 773 Ethans (about 1.2 percent of all boys) and 595 Olivias (about 1 percent of all girls) in the city last year, the Health Dept. said.

    Ethan was also the top boy's name of 2014, while Olivia jumped two spots from number three. 

    The full top-10 list:

     

    GIRLSBOYS
    OliviaEthan
    SophiaLiam
    EmmaNoah
    MiaJacob
    IsabellaJayden
    LeahMatthew
    EmilyDavid
    AvaDaniel
    ChloeDylan
    MadisonAiden

     

    In addition to the overall list, the city also broke down the top names by four different ethnic categories:

     

    BOYSGIRLS
    LATINOLiamIsabella
    BLACKNoahMadison
    WHITEDavidEmma
    ASIANJaydenOlivia

    Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

