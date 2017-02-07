MoMA Features Art From Muslim Nations in Protest of Trump's Travel Ban | NBC New York
MoMA Features Art From Muslim Nations in Protest of Trump's Travel Ban

By Brittany Bone

    The exterior of the Museum of Modern Art is shown during a media preview November 15, 2004 in New York City.

    The executive order issued by President Donald Trump halting travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries to the United States has inspired protests throughout the country.

    Now, the Museum of Modern Art has joined in.

    The museum has reinstalled artwork by artists from nations affected by the executive order.

    The art replaces works by artists from the museum's permanent collection galleries, including Picasso, Mattisse and Picabia.

    The artists featured include Sudanese painter Ibrahim el-Salahi, Iranian artist Hossein Zenderoudi and Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid.

    The gesture of inclusion is expressed to the museum's visitors through a card accompanying each piece.

    The card states, “This work is by an artist from a nation whose citizens are being denied entry into the United States, according to a presidential executive order issued on January 27, 2017. This is one of several such artworks from the Museum's collection installed throughout the fifth-floor galleries to affirm the ideals of welcome and freedom as vital to this Museum, as they are to the United States."

    While the travel ban was halted by U.S. District Judge James Robart Friday, the Trump administration seeks to have the ban reinstated.

