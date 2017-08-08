Twenty-four New Jersey hospitals landed on U.S. News & World Report's list of the best hospitals in America for 2017-18. The publication looked at over 4,500 hospitals and analyzed them based on 16 common procedures and conditions, ranging from cancer to surgery. Some of the other factors measured include the quality of the hospital's nursing staff, treating a condition and the outcome of the condition, with the outcome weighing most heavily in the rankings. Additionally, 125,000 doctors were asked for their expert opinion on where they would take their patients with the most challenging cases. Below are the Garden State hospitals that ranked high enough to be included on the list. Did your local hospital make the cut?