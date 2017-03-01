2017 St. Patrick's Day Parade FAQs

Crazy get-ups are mandatory at the NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade.

If you plan on attending New York City's 2017 St. Patrick's Day, here is everything you need to know about the festivities.

What Time Does the Parade Start?

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. on March 17. on 5th Avenue at 44th Street. It will end at 5 p.m. on 5th Avenue at 79th Street.

The Parade has drawn up to 2 million spectators in recent years, so those hoping for a good view should show up as early as possible.

What's The Parade Route?

Will There be Road Closures?

Yes. The following roads will be closed for the parade:

5th Avenue between 42nd Street and 86th Street

Madison Avenue between 63rd Street and 64th Street

Madison Ave between 78th Street and 86th Street

Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd Street and 46th Street

43rd Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

44th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

45th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

46th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

47th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

48th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

62nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

64th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

72nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

78th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

79th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

80th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

81st Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

82nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

83rd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

84th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

85th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

How Should I Get There?

If you’re driving to the parade you can expect delays and detours.

Public transportation to the parade will help spectators avoid delays they may encounter by driving. The start of the parade is about a 20-minute walk from Penn Station and a 16-minute subway ride to 6th Avenue. If traveling into Grand Central Station, the walk will take about five minutes.

Will There be Bathrooms?

No. There will not be any portable restrooms along the parade route.

Is There a Rain Date?

The Parade does not have “rain date” and has taken place during inclement weather in the past.

If you can’t make it out to the parade you can watch on NBC 4 New York.