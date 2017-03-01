2017 St. Patrick's Day Parade FAQs | NBC New York
2017 St. Patrick's Day Parade FAQs

    If you plan on attending New York City's 2017 St. Patrick's Day, here is everything you need to know about the festivities.

    What Time Does the Parade Start?

    The parade will begin at 11 a.m. on March 17. on 5th Avenue at 44th Street. It will end at 5 p.m. on 5th Avenue at 79th Street.

    The Parade has drawn up to 2 million spectators in recent years, so those hoping for a good view should show up as early as possible.

    What's The Parade Route?

    Will There be Road Closures?

    Yes. The following roads will be closed for the parade:

    5th Avenue between 42nd Street and 86th Street

    Madison Avenue between 63rd Street and 64th Street

    Madison Ave between 78th Street and 86th Street

    Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd Street and 46th Street

    43rd Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

    44th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

    45th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

    46th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

    47th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

    48th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

    62nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

    63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

    64th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

    72nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

    78th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

    79th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

    80th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

    81st Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

    82nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

    83rd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

    84th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

    85th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

    How Should I Get There?

    If you’re driving to the parade you can expect delays and detours. 

    Public transportation to the parade will help spectators avoid delays they may encounter by driving. The start of the parade is about a 20-minute walk from Penn Station and a 16-minute subway ride to 6th Avenue. If traveling into Grand Central Station, the walk will take about five minutes.

    Will There be Bathrooms?

    No. There will not be any portable restrooms along the parade route. 

    Is There a Rain Date?

    The Parade does not have “rain date” and has taken place during inclement weather in the past.

    If you can’t make it out to the parade you can watch on NBC 4 New York.

