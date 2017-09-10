NASA provided incredible views from the International Space Station of Hurricane Irma passing through the Caribbean. (Published Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017)

From tornadoes over Florida before Hurricane Irma to NYPD officers escorting the 4-year-old son of a fallen officer to his first day of school, here are the most compelling videos from the tri-state and beyond for the week of Sept. 3.

SUV Speeds Backwards Into NYC Laundromat

SUV Speeds Backwards Into NYC Laundromat

Surveillance video shows an SUV reserving into a laundromat on Staten Island. (Published Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017)

I-Team: Battling Broken Fire Hydrants in New York City

I-Team: Battling Broken Fire Hydrants in New York City

Repairs on fire hydrants are taking longer than they did several years ago, putting lives in danger. Andrew Siff reports. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017)

NJ Principal Helps Children Living in Home Gutted by Fire

NJ Principal Helps Children Living in Home Gutted by Fire

A New Jersey elementary school principal decided to take care of his community by walking around the neighborhood this summer to check on local families. When he found some of his students were living in a house ravaged by fire, he showed his pupils how a little kindness could go a long way. Jummy Olabanji reports. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017)

Woman Slips Out of Handcuffs, Takes Police Car on Chase

Woman Slips Out of Handcuffs, Takes Police Car on Chase

Police in Lufkin, Texas, released video showing a woman in police custody slip out of handcuffs and then take the patrol SUV on a high-speed chase. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017)

Cops Escort 4-Year-Old Son of Fallen NYPD Officer to School

Cops Escort 4-Year-Old Son of Fallen NYPD Officer to School

A New York 4-year-old got a special escort to his first day of school Thursday, after local cops responded to his mom's heartfelt message on Facebook. (Published Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017)

Prince William Takes George to 1st Day of School

Prince William Takes George to 1st Day of School

Prince William took his son, Prince George, to the 4-year-old's first day of school at Thomas's Battersea on Sept. 7, 2017. (Published Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017)

Tornadoes Spotted in Florida as Irma Approaches

Tornadoes Spotted in Florida as Irma Approaches

People captured video of tornadoes on their cellphones as Hurricane Irma continued on its path toward Florida late Saturday. (Published Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017)

World Trade Center Progress Report

World Trade Center Progress Report

News 4 tours the newest tower to open at the World Trade Center complex, World Trade Center 3. But there's also been more delays at World Trade Center 2, which won't even be done at the 20-year anniversary. Andrew Siff reports. (Published 23 minutes ago)

Music Teacher Plays Saxophone During Brain Surgery

Music Teacher Plays Saxophone During Brain Surgery