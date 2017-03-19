A deer was stuck Saturday on a frozen pond in Roxbury Township, New Jersey. A concerned citizen shared this video.

A rescue operation is underway for a deer that got stuck on an icy New Jersey pond Saturday, authorities said.

Officials from the Morris County Office of Emergency Management brought in a small vehicle with tank treads to rescue the deer from the pond near Willow Walk and Pondside in Roxbury Township Sunday morning.

Despite a quick tumble from the rescue vehicle into the water, crew members removed the adventurous animal from the frigid pond just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

"Everyone is safe and the deer was removed from the ice," a spokeswoman from the Roxbury Police Department said.

Video showed the deer stuck in the middle of the pond Saturday.

Due to the thickness of the ice and safety issues for the rescuers, officials decided to reconvene at 8 a.m. Sunday with the equipment they needed to rescue the deer, police said.

The deer had been on the pond all day, but was closer to the shore by evening, police said. Officers hoped the snow would help the deer get traction and stand up on its own.