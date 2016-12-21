Terminally Ill Toddler Gets Surprise Visit from Santa, Local Police

Two-year-old Edithmarie Velez, who suffers from the rare and terminal nonketotic hyperglycinemia, was surprised at her Newark home Wednesday with a visit from Santa Claus, a police and fire truck procession, and presents from Batman, Batgirl and one of Santa's elves. Gifts were also provided to Edithmarie's 3-year-old cousin Leslie Espinose, who was born with a brain disorder called hydrocephalus and to Leslie's twin brother Linger. Toys for Tots and and Newark police made it a special surprise.