Brazen Teens Rob, Pistol-Whip, Shove Gun in Mouth of Woman in Brooklyn Attack
NBC_OTS_NY

Brazen Teens Rob, Pistol-Whip, Shove Gun in Mouth of Woman in Brooklyn Attack

Police have arrested the suspects and say the ringleader is a 16-year-old who's now facing charges

By Marc Santia

    NYPD says neighborhood policing helped them make two arrests in the robbery. Marc Santia Reports.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Skipping school, playing hooky — some may say what's the big deal, but for NYPD's new neighborhood policing program they're imbedded in the community. That relationship led to the arrest of a group of violent teenagers.

    Exclusive video obtained by News 4 shows teenagers surrounding a 51-year-old woman in Brooklyn. The teens shove and attack her, then stick a gun in her mouth before pistol-whipping the woman and stealing her purse.

    Armando Goodwin knows the victim, and he's angry about what happened just steps from his home.

    "She had a black eye and she was kind of hurt," he said. "One guy grabbed her around the neck and the other guy just came and hit her."

    A man who asked for his identity to be withheld said he saw the attack happen. He called 911 then rushed to help.

    "I had to react quick. I heard screaming," he said. "I felt bad, she was just running around crying so I was like 'I have to go back around and help the lady'. I was afraid for her so I had to do whaqt I had to do."

    The NYPD turned to its new neighborhood policing program. Officers spotted the teens, who should have been in school, followed them to a home, then found the weapon used in the attack.

    Sources tell News 4 the woman is physically fine. Police have arrested the suspects and say the ringleader is a 16-year-old who's now facing charges.

