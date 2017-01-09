Police are looking for three teens in a Christmas Eve vandalism spree in the parking lot at Bronx Botanical Square Garden in which they allegedly caused $60,000 worth of damage. (Published 8 minutes ago)

Teens Cause $60,000 in Damage to Cars on Christmas Eve: NYPD

Police are looking for three teens in a Christmas Eve vandalism spree in the parking lot at Bronx Botanical Square Garden in which they allegedly caused $60,000 worth of damage.

The three boys, all believed to be about 14 to 17 years old, went into the parking lot at about 5 p.m. and got into several unlocked cars there, police said.

They drove those cars into other parked, unoccupied vehicles, damaging about 17 cars in total, according to police. The damage totaled about $60,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477.