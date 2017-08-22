A 14-year-old boy died after collapsing during football practice at a Bronx school Tuesday, authorities say.

Police say the teenager, who has not been identified, was running sprints during practice at Mount Saint Michael Academy on Murdock Avenue when he fainted. Authorities responding to the 9:30 a.m. school found the boy unconscious; coaches attempted to revive him using CPR but could not.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police say the boy was going to be a freshman at the school in the fall. His death came as temperatures surpassed 90 degrees across much of the city, though the humidity made it feel like 100.

A heat advisory had been issued for the city, but didn't go into effect until noon. It's not clear if weather was a factor, though; the medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine how the boy died.

"Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with hi sfamily and friends, as well as coaches, the team and our student-athletes," the school said in a statement. "Out of respect for the family, the student's name will not be released at this time."

The school's online calendar says the first varsity and junior varsity games are scheduled for Sept. 9.

It's the second football-related teenage death in New York in a matter of weeks. On Aug. 10, 16-year-old Joshua Mileto, a student at Long Island's Sachem East High School, died when a 400-pound log fell on him during a training camp exercise.

The camp was held on school grounds and wasn't affiliated with the high school, but it was run by some of the school's coaches. The head coach and an assistant have been reassigned pending the outcome of that investigation.