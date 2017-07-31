What to Know Police are looking for two boys, ages 12 and 16, who they believe robbed a woman in Park Slope

The duo allegedly temporarily blinded a woman with a shirt as they stole her phone and cash

Police released surveillance video allegedly showing the two boys stealing juice from a market before the attack

A teen and a boy covered a woman’s face with a shirt before stealing her belongings and pushing her to the ground on a Brooklyn street, police say.

The NYPD says it’s still searching for the duo nearly a month after they attacked the 37-year-old woman in Park Slope.

On Monday, police released video of the duo allegedly shoplifting juice from a grocery store down the block shortly before the attack on a Sunday night earlier this month.

The woman was walking on Prospect Avenue around 10 p.m. when the 16-year-old threw a shirt over her head, police said. With her guard down, the 12-year-old boy stole the woman’s wallet and Samsung cellphone from her purse, according to police, who said the wallet had $300 in it.

The teen and the boy then pushed the woman to the ground and took off down Prospect Avenue before continuing down Eighth Avenue, police said.

The woman cut her elbow when she fell to the ground, but refused medical attention at the scene.

Some residents who heard about the robbery were shocked by the ages of the suspects.

"So young, it's horrible," said one woman.

Others were worried they might be the next victim.

"I work late in the evening. I come home by myself, and I have an elderly mother," Christine Negron said. "It can be frightening."

The NYPD asks anyone with information about the robbery to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.