An 18-year-old man has been arrested for sexually assaulting and attempting to rape a 71-year-old woman after breaking into her New Jersey home and robbing her, prosecutors say.

John Santiago, of Boonton, was charged Tuesday with theft, burglary, criminal sexual contact and attempted aggravated sexual assault, according to Morris County Prosecutor Fredric Knapp.

Santiago allegedly broke into the woman’s home on Tuesday morning. After taking money from her purse, he woke her up, engaged in sexual contact with her, then attempted to rape her while she resisted, according to prosecutors.

Santiago was being held at the Morris County Correctional Facility on Tuesday.