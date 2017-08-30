‘Teen Mom New Jersey’ Is Coming to MTV This Fall

Another New Jersey reality show is about to hit the airwaves.

MTV gave viewers a first look at shows coming to the network this fall in a promo that aired during Sunday night’s Video Music Awards.

Among the new shows is yet another “Teen Mom” spin-off -- “Teen Mom New Jersey.”

Not much is known about the new show at the moment, but it already has a Facebook page and there have been reports on social media of scenes being filmed around the Garden State.

The new show will join the “Teen Mom” franchise, which includes “16 and Pregnant,” “Teen Mom,” “Teen Mom 2” and “Teen Mom 3.”

The news of “Teen Mom New Jersey” comes less than a month after Snooki, of MTV “Jersey Shore” fame, announced that her cast was reuniting for a docuseries.











