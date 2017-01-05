Seventeen-year-old Ahmed Khalifa, a Muslim high school student in Brooklyn, was honored by members of his community and Jewish and Muslim leaders for his heroic actions in December.

Khalifa, a student at Midwood High School, chased down a man who allegedly hit an Orthodox Jewish woman on a Q train on Dec. 28, then fled the train near the NewKirk Avenue station. Khalifa flagged down a member of the Shomrim, who helped him search for the suspect, and the two found him on a local bus nearby. The teen the called police.

The victim, who suffered cuts and bruises, was taken to a local hospital.

In addition to the citation, Assemblyman Dov Hikind presented Khalifa with a laptop for college in the fall. It was provided by local businesses Focus Camera and Artistic Gallery. He jumped into action to help apprehend a suspect who assaulted an Orthodox Jewish woman on a Q train. He says he did just what anyone else should have.