Teen Girl, 13, Struck, Killed by Off-Duty NJ State Police Trooper: Authorities | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Teen Girl, 13, Struck, Killed by Off-Duty NJ State Police Trooper: Authorities

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Police say a 13-year-old girl was hit and killed by a vehicle driven by an off-duty New Jersey State Police Trooper.

    Cops from the Westfield Police department responded to a call about a child struck near the 1800 block of Central Avenue in Westfield around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, the Union County prosecutor said. Upon arrival, officers found the unconscious teen in the street.

    Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene, authorities said.

    An investigation is ongoing by the Union County Sherriff's Office Crime Scene Unit, Union County and Westfield police departments. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Twitter / @NYCTSubway

    Anyone with information regarding the accident is asked to call Sgt. Jose Vendas at the Prosecutor's Office at 908-358-3048 or Westfield Police Lt. Jason McErlean at 908-789-6068.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 53 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us