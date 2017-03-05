Police say a 13-year-old girl was hit and killed by a vehicle driven by an off-duty New Jersey State Police Trooper.

Cops from the Westfield Police department responded to a call about a child struck near the 1800 block of Central Avenue in Westfield around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, the Union County prosecutor said. Upon arrival, officers found the unconscious teen in the street.

Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene, authorities said.

An investigation is ongoing by the Union County Sherriff's Office Crime Scene Unit, Union County and Westfield police departments.

Anyone with information regarding the accident is asked to call Sgt. Jose Vendas at the Prosecutor's Office at 908-358-3048 or Westfield Police Lt. Jason McErlean at 908-789-6068.