Two teenage boys were arrested Thursday for allegedly kicking down a 62-year-old woman in the East Village and stealing her purse, police said.

Ian Williams, 16, of Bushwick, and another 14-year-old boy were both charged with robbery Thursday. It's not clear if Williams has an attorney.

The boys allegedly followed a 62-year-old woman on East 5th Street between avenues C and D the night of Saturday, August 19, according to police, then kicked her and ran off with her purse.

The woman was knocked to the ground, and had bruising and swelling as a result, police said.

Using surveillance photos, police identified and arrested the pair Thursday.