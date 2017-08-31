Teen Boys Kicked 62-Year-Old Woman, Robbed Her: NYPD - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Teen Boys Kicked 62-Year-Old Woman, Robbed Her: NYPD

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Teen Boys Kicked 62-Year-Old Woman, Robbed Her: NYPD

    Two teenage boys were arrested Thursday for allegedly kicking down a 62-year-old woman in the East Village and stealing her purse, police said.

    Ian Williams, 16, of Bushwick, and another 14-year-old boy were both charged with robbery Thursday. It's not clear if Williams has an attorney. 

    The boys allegedly followed a 62-year-old woman on East 5th Street between avenues C and D the night of Saturday, August 19, according to police, then kicked her and ran off with her purse.

    The woman was knocked to the ground, and had bruising and swelling as a result, police said. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Using surveillance photos, police identified and arrested the pair Thursday. 

    Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us