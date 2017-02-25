Teen Bicyclist Killed in Car Accident on Long Island: Police | NBC New York
Teen Bicyclist Killed in Car Accident on Long Island: Police

    A 14-year-old bicyclist was killed in an automobile accident on Long Island Friday, officials from the Suffolk County Police Department said.

    Nicolo Signore was biking across Route 25 A near Miller Place Road when Jessica Doyen, 52, struck the teen with her 2015 Honda Pilot as she was making a left turn onto the highway around 5:05 p.m., police said.

    Authorities said Signore was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

    Doyen stayed at the scene and was uninjured. Police said her vehicle was impounded for a safety check. 

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Published 6 minutes ago

