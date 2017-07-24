Tears rolled down the faces of dozens mourning the death of 18-year-old Alejandro Tello. (Published 2 hours ago)

A vigil was held Monday for the teen skateboarder who died in a hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn on Sunday.

Dozens of friends and family gathered to remember 18-year-old Alejandro Tello.

Tears rolled down the faces of those who mourned Tello, who was struck around 4 p.m. Sunday by a white BMW SUV. Tello lived just a few blocks away from where he was hit. Authorities continue to search for the driver who immediately fled the scene.

Soon after Tello was hit, witnesses and onlookers came rushing in to help, but he was badly injured.

Tello was taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where he died just a few hours later.

Surveillance video from the scene shows Tello crossing an intersection before being struck and run over by the SUV that was turning.

Police are still looking for the driver of the SUV, which was found unoccupied on Bay 14th Street, according to police.

Despite his grief, Tello's father says he forgives the runaway driver.

"God knows what he has for him. We know from going through these situations it's going to be a lot of pain in my heart but I wish the best for him," Benjamin Tello said.

