NYC Teacher's Geography Remix of Popular Rap Song Goes Viral

A New York City sixth-grade teacher's geography remix of a popular rap song has gone viral, with 52,000 retweets and more than 100,000 likes since she posted it to Twitter last week.

Erica Buddington, who teaches at Capital Preparatory Harlem School on East 104th Street, wrote her own lyrics to Cardi B's song "Bodak Yellow" to help students understand global geography, from continents to oceans to climate zones and longitude and latitude.

Judging by the video she posted Aug. 24, the students are fans. The 45-second clip shows every student in the classroom bopping along to her rapping, with hands in the air and smiles on their faces.

Some seem to have pretty swift moves.

Buddington also posted her lyrics to Twitter, saying, "Educators we should always share the wealth. #culturallyrelevantteaching."