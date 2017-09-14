Police are combing through surveillance video after a woman was run over and killed, reportedly by a yellow cab driver who then fled the scene early Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, residents have called the spot on Lexington Avenue where the woman was hit a danger zone. Erica Byfield reports.

A taxi driver has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run that killed a homeless woman in a Manhattan school zone early Wednesday, but it's not the driver who fled the scene of the accident, according to police.

Police said Thursday the woman had actually been a passenger in a Toyota Camry taxi and had not been walking in the street as was initially believed. They say she opened the door and fell into the road as she and her driver moved south on Lexington Avenue near East 68th Street on the Upper East Side.

Her driver kept going, cops said.

Moments later, another cab, this one a yellow taxi, ran over the woman, then sped off, according to police. Authorities are still looking for that driver. The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital. She has not been identified.

The NYC Taxi & Limousine Commission told News 4 Wednesday it is "actively assisting" the NYPD in the investigation and referred any questions about the probe to the police department.

The Toyota cab driver, 46-year-old Azizur Mazumder, was arrested late Wednesday on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, causing death, and reckless endangerment.

It wasn't immediately clear if Mazumder had retained an attorney.