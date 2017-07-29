A taxi stopped at the Upper East Side intersection where it struck an elderly woman.

A taxi driver was arrested and charged in the death of an elderly woman who was struck while crossing an Upper East Side street, police said.

Syed Ullah, 49, of Brooklyn, was charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian, the NYPD said.

Barbara Horn, 80, was crossing East 70th Street at Third Avenue when the yellow taxi hit her, according to police.

Police said the car was traveling east on East 70th Street and made a left turn onto Third Avenue when it struck her in the crosswalk.

Emergency responders rushed Horn to Cornell Hospital in critical condition. She later died.

Ullah remained on the scene.

