Target Introduces New Line of $5 Wines
Target Introduces New Line of $5 Wines

    Target Introduces New Line of $5 Wines
    Courtesy of Target
    Target has introduced a line of $5 wines.

    In case you needed another reason to love Target, it's about to start selling a line of $5 wines, giving lovers of wine and a good bargain reason to rejoice.

    California Roots is one of the 12 new brands debuting exclusively at Target over the next two years.

    The line features five varieties of wine, including chardonnay, pinot grigio, moscato, cabarnet sauvignon and a red blend.

    Even though the wines are inexpensive, Target promises they provide in both the taste and quality categories.

    The “Five wine blends carefully crafted with premium, California-grown grapes,” according to a press release

    The wines will launch at over 1,100 Target stores nationwide on Sept. 3.

