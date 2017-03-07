Here's a Look Inside NYC's First Chocolate Museum

New York City is getting its first chocolate museum.

Choco-Story New York, The Chocolate Museum and Experience with Jacques Torres, is dedicated to the origin of chocolate and its evolution through time.

The museum will be a part of the Jacques Torres chocolate shop at 350 Hudson Street in Manhattan and allows visitors to experience the wonders of chocolate while exploring ancient artifacts.

Admission to the museum is $15 for adults, $10 for children under 12 and $12 for seniors, members of the military and students. The full hands-on experience is $45 by appointment only.

The museum will open Wednesday, March 8.