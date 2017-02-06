Gang Member Arrested in 2005 Slaying of College Basketball Player | NBC New York
Gang Member Arrested in 2005 Slaying of College Basketball Player

The case was once featured on the TV show "America's Most Wanted"

    An alleged gang member has been arrested on murder- and firearms-related charges in the 2005 shooting death of a promising college basketball player from Brooklyn, prosecutors announced Monday. 

    Jaime Rivera, who prosecutors say is a member of the Almighty Latin King and Queen Nation street gang, was charged in a two-count indictment with killing Tafare Berryman as the then 23-year-old ball player at C.W. Post tried to take a friend to a hospital after a fight at a Long Island nightclub April 3, 2005. 

    The 32-year-old Rivera is expected to be arraigned later Monday. His arrest brings closure to a case that was once featured on "America's Most Wanted." 

    U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Robert Capers said in a statement that gang violence has claimed too many promising young lives. 

    “This case should serve as a message to all gang members, if you engage in violent gang activity, our law enforcement partners will not stop pursuing you until you are held accountable for your actions,” Capers said. 

    "The mentality that an innocent person is some sort of threat to a gang member or a gang defies logic," added FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge William Sweeney. "A student who was out having a good time, ended up in the middle of a dangerous situation and was killed for absolutely no reason. No one deserves to die because they found themselves in the wrong place at the wrong time. 

    Information on an attorney for Rivera wasn't immediately available.

    Published 24 minutes ago

