Unclaimed Clothes at LaGuardia Airport Donated to Homeless Vets | NBC New York
WEATHER ALERT
stormtracker gif
Monster Winter Storm
Up to Foot of Snow in Parts
NBC_OTS_NY

Unclaimed Clothes at LaGuardia Airport Donated to Homeless Vets

By Ashley Domagola

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    TSA officials from LaGuardia Airport delivered more than 400 articles of clothing to the Brooklyn Vet Center in support of the Clothe a Homeless Hero Act. The clothing had been left at TSA checkpoints. From the left: TSA Officer Mike Kossin, Brooklyn Vet Center Office Manager Victor Dendariarena, TSA’s Screening Support Center Manager Veronica Falzon, Lead Transportation Security Officer Vandanam Yellamaty, Brooklyn Vet Center Director Patrick Murphy, Brooklyn Vet Center Counselor Lee Adison and TSA Officer Chris Cordova. (Photo courtesy of TSA.)

    TSA officials got a jump on spring cleaning when they donated over 400 articles of unclaimed clothes at LaGuardia Airport to the Brooklyn Vet Center. 

    Many items are left at busy TSA checkpoints every day, and they're stored at the airport for 30 days, officials say. But scarves, hats, jackets, and other belongings are often left unclaimed. 

    Officials at the Brooklyn Vet Center plan to distribute the clothing to veterans in their center as well as partner centers in their community. 

    The donations were spurred by the Clothe a Homeless Hero Act, which allows the transfer of unclaimed items from airport security checkpoints to local charities. Prior to the act, items were either used for canine training or discarded.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Getty Images

    The partnership is significant for the TSA, since 20 percent of their workforce are former military. 

    Published 4 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us