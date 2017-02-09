TSA officials from LaGuardia Airport delivered more than 400 articles of clothing to the Brooklyn Vet Center in support of the Clothe a Homeless Hero Act. The clothing had been left at TSA checkpoints. From the left: TSA Officer Mike Kossin, Brooklyn Vet Center Office Manager Victor Dendariarena, TSA’s Screening Support Center Manager Veronica Falzon, Lead Transportation Security Officer Vandanam Yellamaty, Brooklyn Vet Center Director Patrick Murphy, Brooklyn Vet Center Counselor Lee Adison and TSA Officer Chris Cordova. (Photo courtesy of TSA.)

TSA officials got a jump on spring cleaning when they donated over 400 articles of unclaimed clothes at LaGuardia Airport to the Brooklyn Vet Center.

Many items are left at busy TSA checkpoints every day, and they're stored at the airport for 30 days, officials say. But scarves, hats, jackets, and other belongings are often left unclaimed.

Officials at the Brooklyn Vet Center plan to distribute the clothing to veterans in their center as well as partner centers in their community.

The donations were spurred by the Clothe a Homeless Hero Act, which allows the transfer of unclaimed items from airport security checkpoints to local charities. Prior to the act, items were either used for canine training or discarded.

The partnership is significant for the TSA, since 20 percent of their workforce are former military.