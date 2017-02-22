A 36-year-old man was seriously injured after he was attacked with a sword in the Bronx, police said.

The victim got into an argument with the suspect near Merritt Avenue and Conner Street around 2:30 p.m. Monday in Eastchester, officials said.

Authorities say that's when the suspect then followed him and subsequently attacked him with a sword, seriously injuring the victim's left arm.

He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Surveillance footage shows the brazen attacker riding up to a white van on a bicycle. He's seen taking to someone not pictured in the frame, then pointing at himself as if to confirm he's the one the person is addressing.

A few moments later, he removes the sword from its casing before chasing the victim through a lot of parked cars.

Police say the suspect is between 25 to 30 years old and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding the attack should call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS, or log onto the Crime Stoppers website.

Top Tri-State News Photos