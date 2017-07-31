Switch problems and track maintenance is mucking up Monday morning’s commute for straphangers.

There is no A train service in both directions between Far Rockaway and Broad Channel because of the switch problems. The Q22 bus is an option to help get around.

N trains in both directions are running on the D line between Coney Island and 36th Street in Brooklyn because of track maintenance between 8th Avenue and 86th Street. Free shuttle bus service is being offered to help commuters on the N line affected by the service change. They will stop at 36 Street, 62 Street and Coney Island.



