Health officials are warning the public not to swim at five beaches in Nassau County.

Nassau's department of health issued advisories Sunday for five spots warning swimmers that the water is unhealthy for bathing due to recent heavy rainfall.

Stormwater runoff elevates bacteria levels.

The South Shore beaches are not closed. The following places are affected:





Biltmore Beach Club in Massapequa

Hewlett Point Beach in East Rockaway

Island Park Beach in Island Park

Merrick Estates Civic Association in Merrick

Philip Healey Beach in Massapequa





The advisory will be lifted Monday at 8 a.m. unless there is additional heavy rainfall, officials said.