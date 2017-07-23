Swimming Advisory in Effect for 5 Long Island Beaches | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Swimming Advisory in Effect for 5 Long Island Beaches

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Swimming Advisory in Effect for 5 Long Island Beaches
    necn

    Health officials are warning the public not to swim at five beaches in Nassau County.

    Nassau's department of health issued advisories Sunday for five spots warning swimmers that the water is unhealthy for bathing due to recent heavy rainfall.

    Stormwater runoff elevates bacteria levels.

    The South Shore beaches are not closed. The following places are affected:

    Top 10 Beaches in the US for 2017 Revealed

    [NATL]Dr. Beach Reveals Top 10 Best Beaches in the US for 2017
    Getty Images/Panoramic Images


    Biltmore Beach Club in Massapequa

    Hewlett Point Beach in East Rockaway

    Island Park Beach in Island Park

    Merrick Estates Civic Association in Merrick

    Philip Healey Beach in Massapequa

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos


    The advisory will be lifted Monday at 8 a.m. unless there is additional heavy rainfall, officials said.

    Published at 1:26 PM EDT on Jul 23, 2017

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us