Officials were searching overnight for a swimmer reported missing off Point Pleasant Beach.

The 24-year-old woman was reportedly swimming with a friend when she went missing around 2 a.m., according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Among the agencies helping with the search were: Point Pleasant Beach police, the Coast Guard, New Jersey State Marine Police, Point Pleasant Beach Fire Company, fire companies from Bay Head and Mantoloking, and dive teams from Brick, Brielle and Point Pleasant Beach.

The search is ongoing.