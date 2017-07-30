Swimmer Missing Off Point Pleasant Beach - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Swimmer Missing Off Point Pleasant Beach

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Swimmer Missing Off Point Pleasant Beach
    Monica Garske

    Officials were searching overnight for a swimmer reported missing off Point Pleasant Beach. 

    The 24-year-old woman was reportedly swimming with a friend when she went missing around 2 a.m., according to the U.S. Coast Guard.  

    Among the agencies helping with the search were: Point Pleasant Beach police, the Coast Guard, New Jersey State Marine Police, Point Pleasant Beach Fire Company, fire companies from Bay Head and Mantoloking, and dive teams from Brick, Brielle and Point Pleasant Beach. 

    The search is ongoing. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us