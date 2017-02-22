A suspended police officer and his sister pleaded guilty in connection to a health insurance fraud scheme, officials from the Monmouth County Prosecutor's office announced Wednesday.

Alix Antoine, 38, a 12-year veteran of the Asbury Park Police Department, and his biological half-sister Patricia Louis, 44, pleaded guilty to charges of third-degree insurance fraud Tuesday, officials said.

Antoine and Louis are due back in court for sentencing June 9. Authorities said they will both apply for admission to the pre-trial intervention program.

An investigation by the prosecutor's office revealed that while employed by the Asbury Park Police Department, Antoine filed fake documents allowing his sister and his nephew to get medical benefits provided by the department that Louis wasn't entitled to, officials said.

The suspended officer claimed Louis was his lawful spouse from 2009 to 2013, officials said.

The siblings agreed to pay $189,645.84 in restitution to the Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield.

A Monmouth County judge ordered Antoine to forfeit his job at the police department Tuesday. Officials said he's indefinitely disqualified from holding public office or employment statewide.

Antoine was indicted on charges of officials misconduct, insurance fraud and tampering with public records Jun. 27, 2016. His sister was also indicted on conspiracy to commit offiical misconduct and insurance fraud.

Louis' attorney, Mitchell Ignatoff, believes that the decision was an issue of marriage validity, not insurance fraud. Antoine and his half-sister filed for marriage in Haiti, but the union wasn't legally recognized by the state because of the nature of their relationship.

"If they were considered properly married, I don't think it would be an issue at all," he said. "It's perfectly legal for people to get married to get health insurance. Prosecutors can't be in the business of questioning a marriage under state law if it's legal."

Antoine's attorney, Richard Incremona of Freehold, wasn't able to immediately respond to a request for comment.

