What to Know A man threatened two women with acid in two separate robberies at a Manhattan bank, police say

The robberies took place at a Citibank on First Avenue on the Upper East Side

Police released new images of the suspect on Thursday

Police have released new images of a man they say threatened to throw acid in the faces of women while robbing them at a Manhattan ATM earlier this year.

The new surveillance images come several months after the man threatened two women in separate robberies at an Upper East Side Citibank. The new images show a much clearer image of the suspect’s face than images released months ago.

The two robberies happened throughout May at the Citibank at First Avenue and East 68th Street, according to the NYPD.

The suspect waved a bottle containing an unknown liquid, which he described as acid, after following them into the bank. He told them he was going to throw the acid in their faces if they didn’t give him money, police said.

One woman handed over $500 and another gave the man $1,000, police said.

Both victims gave a similar description of the man.

"He's obviously targeting women in vulnerable situations," said Niki Incorvia.

Jyll Chertoff said the attacks were frightening and that there should be more security in the neighborhood until the suspect's caught.