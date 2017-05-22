One of the suspects accused in the beating of a retired Army veteran and theft of his service dog claims he is innocent. Tracie Strahan reports.

A man suspected in an attack on an Army veteran and the theft of his service dog in the Bronx claims he had nothing to do with the crime.

Former Army Ranger Robert Lebron, 40, was on Valentine Avenue and East 49th Street in Fordham back on May 14 when two men punched him and then stole his dog that helped him with his PTSD, police said. The dog is still missing.

Police named Brian Cohen of Philadelphia as well as a second man as suspects in the crime, authorities said, but Cohen said it isn't him.

Cohen said he found out he was a suspect after his friend saw his picture on the news and called him. He said he wasn’t in New York at the time of the attack. He also said police never contacted him.

Cohen maintained his innocence.

"I don't know if they're saying I'm the guy that attacked him. I don't know if they're saying I'm the guy that took the dog. I don't know if they said I'm the guy standing there," Cohen said. "I'm not any one of the three. I was in Philadelphia on Mother's Day with my mother."

Cohen said Lebron is dating his ex-girlfriend and the two are embroiled in a bitter love triangle.

Police described the second suspect as a man, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds.

NBC 4 New York called the NYPD to tell them what Cohen said and the NYPD said it is still investigating.

A call to Lebron for comment was not immediately returned.