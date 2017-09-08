Suspect Stabs, Breaks Man's Jaw in Beating in East Village: Cops - NBC New York
Suspect Stabs, Breaks Man's Jaw in Beating in East Village: Cops

    An argument turned violent last month in Manhattan that put a man in the hospital with broken bones and stab wounds, police say.

    It wasn’t clear what led to the two men fighting in East Village on Aug. 12, but one of the men got so mad at the other that he head-butted him, punched him in the face repeatedly and then stabbed him, according to the NYPD.

    The victim was taken to an area hospital after the vicious beat down to be treated with a broken jaw and cuts to his head and shoulder, police said. Before authorities could arrest the suspect, he ran away.

    Surveillance footage (above) released by police shows the suspect on the sidewalk wearing a white shirt.

    Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips.

    Published 1 minute ago

