The Bronx street where a boy claimed he was kidnapped.

A convicted sex offender who was questioned in the alleged kidnapping of a 10-year-old boy on his way to school was released Saturday, police said.

The case remains under investigation, police said.

The boy said he was snatched in front of 3214 Kingsbridge Ave. at about 8:30 a.m. Friday, put into the back of a van, then taken to a basement apartment, police said.

The boy said he managed to escape and ran to the 50th Precinct stationhouse. The child was not hurt.