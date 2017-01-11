NBC 6's Stephanie Bertini reports on the man accused of robbing a bank and making a bomb threat before handing out the stolen money to strangers on Miami Beach. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017)

A bank robbing suspect started giving away the money in Miami Beach during a bizarre incident that included an Uber driver, a bomb threat and a rant about war with Russia, according to Facebook Live footage from the scene, witnesses and news reports.

Officials said the incident began with a bank robbery at a Navy Federal Credit Union in Brickell and ended with two people detained on Miami Beach Monday night.

The drama appears to have begun when user "Mikebilly So-Focused" posted a live video of the robbery with the caption "omg 911 i need help." The video shows a man in a jacket and tie speaking with an employee before he receives a pink envelope full of cash and then goes on a rant.

"I'm gonna surrender once I say my message," he says. "I'm gonna surrender, alright. Once I give away this money to people who are poor then I'll surrender, I'll answer to the judges, I'll answer to the media. I just want to speak before Congress, I want people to listen to me and for them to stop lying to us. They're lying to us, they're telling us that Russia hacked the election and they're trying to start a war, they're going to kill us all."

During the live video the Facebook user comments that he's a hostage and that the suspect has a bomb. Friends wrote on the post that the Facebook user is an Uber driver.

A second live video posted on Facebook appears to show the suspect riding as a passenger in a car driven by the Facebook user. The suspect speaks in Spanish then explains in English that he wants to speak with the news media.

"Anyone that has a point of view like mine that wants peace on the planet or countries to merge, I don't want us to fight a war with Russia. Why are we leading to another world war? That's what the U.N. is for. That means the U.N. isn't working, that means that our government is not playing nice with other people, and it's not because we don't want to, it's because our leaders are not doing what they're supposed to do. They're lying to us. They're lying, they're not leading properly. I'm just very suspicious, I just have to say it — it's very dreadful to say, I think they're being bribed, I think they let themselves be led by special interest groups and maybe what I'm saying will get me killed."

A third Facebook live video shows the driver talking with the suspect and saying he has a bomb. At one point he asks the suspect to show the bomb but the suspect instead shows the envelope of money.

A short time later, the suspect was spotted on Ocean Drive near 9th Street, where witnesses said he was handing out money to strangers. Photos taken by witnesses appeared to show the same man from the Facebook videos holding the pink envelope and surrounded by people.

Miami Beach police responded to the scene and two people were taken into custody, officials said. A bomb squad also responded to check out a car, which was deemed safe, officials said.

The FBI on Tuesday identified the suspect as 35-year-old Enrique Antonio Gamez, of Miramar. Gamez was in federal custody and is facing federal charges, officials said. It wasn't clear if he had an attorney.

The driver and Facebook user, whose name wasn't given, was released and won't face charges, FBI officials said.