Suspect Escapes Police Custody, May Be in Subway: Sources

A 30-year-old man who escaped police custody inside a Manhattan hospital may have gone underground to take the subway, law enforcement sources tell NBC 4 New York.

The suspect was being treated for an unknown injury at the emergency room inside the Lenox Health Center in Greenwich Village, the sources said. It's not clear how he escaped.

Sources say he has one shackle on his arm.

Officials believe he may have gone underground and taken the subway.

No further details were immediately available.