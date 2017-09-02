A 1-year-old boy was among two people hurt in a shooting in Brooklyn, police say. Wale Aliyu reports.

The NYPD has arrested the man they believe is behind a shooting in Brooklyn that injured a man and a baby boy.

Lyemel Summerville, 19, was charged Saturday with four counts of assault, four counts of reckless endangerment, and two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, police said.

Photo credit: NBC 4 New York/NYPD

On Aug. 19, Summerville got into an argument with a 20-year-old man in East New York and shot him in the leg, according to police.

The bullet traveled through the man's thigh and grazed a one-year-old boy in the knee.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals in stable condition, authorities said.

It wasn't immediately known if Summerville had a lawyer who could comment on the case.

