Suspect Gunman Arrested in Shooting That Injured 1-Year-Old Boy in Brooklyn: Police
Suspect Gunman Arrested in Shooting That Injured 1-Year-Old Boy in Brooklyn: Police

    A 1-year-old boy was among two people hurt in a shooting in Brooklyn, police say. Wale Aliyu reports.

    (Published Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017)

    The NYPD has arrested the man they believe is behind a shooting in Brooklyn that injured a man and a baby boy.

    Lyemel Summerville, 19, was charged Saturday with four counts of assault, four counts of reckless endangerment, and two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, police said. 

    Photo credit: NBC 4 New York/NYPD

    On Aug. 19, Summerville got into an argument with a 20-year-old man in East New York and shot him in the leg, according to police.

    The bullet traveled through the man's thigh and grazed a one-year-old boy in the knee. 

    Both victims were taken to area hospitals in stable condition, authorities said.

    It wasn't immediately known if Summerville had a lawyer who could comment on the case. 

