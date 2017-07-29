What to Know A 68-year-old gas station attendant was violently robbed in Summit, New Jersey, police say

Surveillance video shows the assailant beating the attendant with a wrench and dragging him behind the gas station

The attendant's family says he's in too much pain to speak; residents of Summit are shocked

Police arrested a suspect in a New Jersey gas station robbery who is accused of beating the attendant with a wrench, breaking his ribs.

Louis Pietrantuono, 26, of Gillette, was charged with armed robbery and held at the Union County Jail pending a bail hearing, Summit police said.

Pietrantuono was arrested at his home without incident, police said. It wasn't clear whether he had an attorney.

The robber’s face was hidden behind a bandana and hood when he came up behind the 68-year-old attendant at the Shell gas station on River Road in Summit on July 9, police said.

Surveillance video shows him hit the man in the head with the wrench multiple times before dragging him outside across pavement and dumping him behind the gas station.

"The gentleman as you saw in the video had his back turned, he didn't even see it coming," said Summit Police Capt. Steven Zagorski. "The suspect was just hitting him with the wrench, unprovoked."

Police say the robber then stole $680 in cash from the register and took off down River Road.

The gas station attendant was taken to Morristown Medical Center by Summit EMS. He suffered a gash on his forehead and broken ribs.