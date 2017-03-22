The man accused of running over an EMT with her own ambulance is expected to face a judge Wednesday.

The man accused of running over and killing an emergency medical technician in a stolen ambulance last week in the Bronx will face a judge Wednesday.

Jose Gonzalez, 25, is accused of murdering Yadira Arroyo, a mother of five and a 14-year veteran of the FDNY EMS.

Gonzalez is charged with two count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and first-degree robbery, authorities said.

On the evening of March 16, Arroyo was driving an ambulance when she and her partner were alerted that someone was riding on the back of their bumper, police said.

Arroyo pulled over, got out of the vehicle and that’s when Gonzalez walked around the side of the ambulance, jumped in the driver’s seat, put the vehicle in reverse and ran over Arroyo, according to authorities.