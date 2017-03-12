Police Search for Suspect Seen Shooting Man in Surveillance Video | NBC New York
Police Search for Suspect Seen Shooting Man in Surveillance Video

    Police released surveillance video of a man shooting another man in the leg in Far Rockaway Saturday night.

    A surveillance video was rolling when a man walked up to another man in Far Rockaway, Queens, on Saturday night and shot him in the leg. 

    Police released the video Sunday in the hopes of catching the 20-something-year-old suspect, who is seen walking up to the victim and pulling the trigger around 9:30 p.m. 

    Video shows the suspect, gun in hand, shoving the man before opening fire, according to police. 

    The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

    It's unclear if the two men knew each other or what sparked the shooting.  

