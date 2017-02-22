Some bids for a limited edition MetroCard are reaching hundreds of dollars on eBay, despite the fact that the cards are worth a fraction of that. The cards, part of a partnership between the MTA and streetwear company Supreme, only come loaded with two rides. Supreme's logo is on one side of the card.

Days after MetroCards branded by streetwear designer Supreme were made available at select subway stations, the cards, valued at $5.50, were being sold on eBay for as much as $1,000.

Subway riders lined up at MetroCard machines around Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens en masse Monday under police supervision.

The limited edition card comes loaded with two fares and are identical in function to traditional MetroCards.

They were first made available last Friday at Supreme's Lafayette Street store, sparking a frenzy among fans of the brand.

Some quick thinkers purchased multiple cards in anticipation of loyalists being willing to pay above market price for the card.

This isn't the first time fans have gone crazy for Supreme-branded products.

In September 2016, the streetwear company launched a red brick with their logo on it. Long lines ensued and, similarly to the MetroCard, the brick was sold online for $1,000.

The now sold-out card is one of the more recent collaborations between brands and the MTA, which has been selling advertising space on its MetroCards for over 20 years.